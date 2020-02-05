Sturgeon Ventures LLP Purchases 1,311 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for about 2.6% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $10.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,689. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.84 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $130,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,336. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

