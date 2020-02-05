Sturgeon Ventures LLP Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. S&P Global accounts for about 1.1% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.77. 1,324,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.07. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $300.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.73.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

