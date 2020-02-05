Strs Ohio Grows Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on Valmont Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $149.32. 4,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.94 and a 52 week high of $153.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.