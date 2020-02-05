Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 351,145 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,088,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRNA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,451. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.63.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $2,069,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kolchinsky sold 397,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $9,500,617.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,240,956 shares of company stock worth $123,056,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

