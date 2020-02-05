Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.4% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.39. The company had a trading volume of 58,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,136. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

