Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 703,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. 8,035,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,661,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

