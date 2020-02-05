Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,200 Shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSE NHA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,309. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $9.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

