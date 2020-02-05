Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after buying an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 180.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.86. 2,577,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.36 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.39.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

