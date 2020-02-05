Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $535,000 Stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in StoneCo by 19.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in StoneCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

STNE traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $42.28. 2,112,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,733. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.22. StoneCo Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.41 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.