Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 325 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.69. The stock had a trading volume of 51,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,586. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $182.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.