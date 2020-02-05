Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.02. 531,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,848,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $395.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $152.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

