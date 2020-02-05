STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Position Trimmed by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,643 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. 571,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,902. STMicroelectronics NV has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $30.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.51.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

