State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 956,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99,304 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $20,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 3,415,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,876. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.