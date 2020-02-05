Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,291. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on STWD. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

