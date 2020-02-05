Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Shares of STND traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. Standard AVB Financial has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

