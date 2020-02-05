SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,277,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 60,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $374.55. 727,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,710. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $328.72 and a fifty-two week high of $383.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.51.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.