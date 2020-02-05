SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) is United Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

United Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 3.2% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. United Bank owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 102,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 53,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 49,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,137. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.