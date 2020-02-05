SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.