Soma (SCT) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Soma has a market capitalization of $142,224.00 and approximately $62,797.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Soma has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044589 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00066142 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000734 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00097057 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,783.30 or 1.00849164 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000665 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001653 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co . Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Soma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

