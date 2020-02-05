SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $14.25 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SciPlay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of SCPL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. 83,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,723. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the second quarter worth about $26,041,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after buying an additional 1,096,793 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 69.5% in the third quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 155,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

