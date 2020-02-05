salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,278,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,644 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 73,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,161,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,155. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $190.55.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,753 shares of company stock valued at $76,358,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

