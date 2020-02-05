Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Trading Up 0.9%

Renesas Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23, approximately 20,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

