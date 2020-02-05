Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP):

2/4/2020 – Ameriprise Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $165.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Ameriprise Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/7/2020 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/3/2020 – Ameriprise Financial was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $149.00.

12/24/2019 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

AMP traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.06. The company had a trading volume of 647,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.29. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.57 and a 12-month high of $176.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,513,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,718,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after buying an additional 68,855 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

