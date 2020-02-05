Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.36-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49.

RYN stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.86. 740,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,101. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Rayonier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.75.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

