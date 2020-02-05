Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Rayonier reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rayonier.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of RYN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. 696,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,160. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 87.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 213,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rayonier by 40.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rayonier by 22.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 497,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

