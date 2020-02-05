QUINADS Market Capitalization Achieves $53,865.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 115.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One QUINADS token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last week, QUINADS has traded up 102.2% against the US dollar. QUINADS has a total market cap of $53,865.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00050045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00371457 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010433 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012632 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001718 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007756 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

