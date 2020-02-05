Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $450.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.48 or 0.06023719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00128968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00036429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

