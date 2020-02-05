PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP cut its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. PTC accounts for about 3.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PTC by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 381,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.49 and a beta of 1.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

