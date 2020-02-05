ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) Shares Up 2%

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $42.45, 438 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.79% of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

