PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,319. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.88 and a fifty-two week high of $144.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.52. The firm has a market cap of $198.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

