Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Plans — Dividend of $10.00

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,658. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $233.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,880.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKBK. BidaskClub cut shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

