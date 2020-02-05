PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Declares $0.10 Annual Dividend

PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS:PFBN remained flat at $$10.37 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Pacific Alliance Bank.

