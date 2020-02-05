O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.37-4.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.50. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 19.03-19.13 EPS.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $11.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $419.21. 937,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,889. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $349.71 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.61 and its 200-day moving average is $414.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $488.19.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,415. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

