On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ONDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 price target on On Deck Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONDK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. 695,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,363. The company has a market cap of $287.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 16.50. On Deck Capital has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 100,393 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 28.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.