NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,545,000 after buying an additional 3,837,685 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $382,980,000 after buying an additional 476,087 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,754,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after buying an additional 256,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 934,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $102,014,000 after buying an additional 241,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.23. 4,386,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,389. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

