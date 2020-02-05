Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Trading Down 0.2%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.88, 800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 69,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRS. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $286,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

