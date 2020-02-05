NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of NexgenRx Inc. (CVE:NXG) traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 100,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 49,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.00 price target on NexgenRx and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.33.

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

