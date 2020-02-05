Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.67. 6,430,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.