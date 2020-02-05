Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, approximately 341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

Separately, UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

