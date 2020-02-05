Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 58,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.77.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter.
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.
