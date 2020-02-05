Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 58,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.99% of Navios Maritime worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.