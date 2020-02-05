Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $20.96, but opened at $21.57. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 2,274,080 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $207,233. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

