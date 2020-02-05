Mueller Water Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 787,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,084 shares in the company, valued at $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,787 shares of company stock valued at $726,560. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

