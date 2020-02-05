Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) had its target price decreased by Imperial Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Montage Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Montage Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montage Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Montage Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Montage Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montage Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

MR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 897,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Montage Resources has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $18.00.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.90 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Montage Resources will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Montage Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Montage Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Montage Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Montage Resources by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 375,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 310,773 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Montage Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 81,344 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

