Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.367 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.55. 387,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,627. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.72.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.