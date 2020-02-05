Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Plans GBX 44.53 Dividend

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 44.53 ($0.59) per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MCRO stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 774.10 ($10.18). 3,273,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,079.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,204.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 1.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCRO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target (up from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,332.38 ($17.53).

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

