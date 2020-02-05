McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 132 ($1.74) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 125 ($1.64).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered McCarthy & Stone to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 171 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.21) in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered McCarthy & Stone to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 154 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 151.44 ($1.99).

Shares of LON:MCS traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 149.70 ($1.97). 667,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73. McCarthy & Stone has a 52-week low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 143.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from McCarthy & Stone’s previous dividend of $1.90. McCarthy & Stone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Gill Barr bought 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

