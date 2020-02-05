Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

Get Matson alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:MATX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,887. Matson has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Matson had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $572.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Matson will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $238,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Blake Baird sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $530,748. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Matson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matson (MATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.