Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price Down 8.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $75.24 and last traded at $76.00, 7,091,756 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 249% from the average session volume of 2,033,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.93.

The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Match Group by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.