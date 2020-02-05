Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from continued deal wins and strong demand from enterprise and datacentre markets. Key deal wins across various OEMs are positives. Strong growth in embedded processors, driven by higher 5G shipments, is a tailwind. The company’s recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are expected to boost its top line. Further, the impending divestment of its Wi-Fi business to NXP Semiconductors will help Marvell focus on other high growth areas. Macroeconomic uncertainty and seasonal fall in demand for Wi-Fi products hurt the top line in the quarter. Weak revenues from the edge market due to soft demand from gaming and video surveillance markets was a dampener. Moreover, rapid migration from HDD to SSD in the PC market is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past twelve months.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.36.

MRVL traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $25.84. 9,018,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,377,223. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,800. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

