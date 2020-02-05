Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Marlin Business Services has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MRLN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 32,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,427. Marlin Business Services has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $242.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

